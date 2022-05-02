JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Shares Video From ALICE COOPER's CoopStock 2 Event

Judas Priest singer, Rob Halford, took to social media to share the video below, shot on Saturday (April 30) at Alice Cooper's CoopStock 2 - Grooves And Divots event, which was held at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

In addition to Halford, Alice was joined by Larry the Cable Guy, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Scott Stapp the voice of Creed, Mike Mills founding member of R.E.M., Danny Seraphine of Chicago, Adrian Young of No Doubt, Chuck Garric of the Alice Cooper Band and more.

The clip below featured a performance of The Doors classic, "Roadhouse Blues":

