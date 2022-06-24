JUDAS PRIEST - Funko Pop! ROB HALFORD Figure Coming Soon

Funko, the world’s leading pop culture consumer products brand and creators of the wildly popular Pop! Vinyl collection, has announced the upcoming release of the new Rob Halford Pop! figure.

Description: Rock out to the heavy metal beat and sound of Judas Priest with Pop! Rob Halford. Pop! Rob Halford, lead singer and vocalist, is ready to take center stage in your Pop! Rocks collection. Unite all the members for a headbanging concert and celebrate 50 heavy metal years. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.24-inches tall.

