JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist GLENN TIPTON Sells 50% Interest In Song Catalog To Reach Music

Reach Music Publishing has acquired a 50% interest, as well as worldwide administration rights, to the Glenn Tipton song catalog, reports Murray Stassen of Music Business Worldwide.

The acquisition covers Tipton’s songwriting catalog of almost 200 songs as a member of Judas Priest, including works dating back to 1979, beginning with the album Sin After Sin and continuing through to the band’s last studio album, Firepower, released in 2018.

Tipton’s solo albums, Baptizm Of Fire and Edge Of The World are also included in the acquisition.

Glenn Tipton said: “I deliberated for a long time on whether to relinquish 50% of my publishing to another company and realized as soon as I had a conversation with Michael Closter and Scott Rubin from Reach Music just how knowledgeable they are of both mine and Judas Priest’s catalog and that they would be really pro-active with the songs.”

“I believe I now have a team who understand and are geared up to deal with metal and look forward to working together in the future!”

