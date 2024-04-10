JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist GLENN TIPTON - "This Disease Won’t Beat Me And I Will Continue Writing And Playing For As Long As I Can"

Back in 2018, Glenn Tipton announced he’d be stepping down from his formal touring duties with Judas Priest owing to his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Tipton has remained a key part of the Priest lineup, albeit with a slightly altered role, and has continued sharing electric guitar duties with Richie Faulkner, whom Tipton has lined up alongside since K.K. Downing’s departure in 2011.

Speaking in the new issue of Total Guitar, Tipton discussed just how crucial Faulkner has been in allowing him to transition into a more accommodating role that still sees him record and perform.

“I played what I could and am very proud of the whole album,” Tipton explains of the band's newest record, Invincible Shield. “Richie helped a lot. I think his strongest attribute is his ability to adapt to different styles whilst maintaining his own very strong character. Priest require a guitarist who can shift from out-and-out metal to more melodic tracks.”

As well as piling praise on his fellow guitarist – who previously suffered an onstage aortic aneurysm during a set in 2021 – Tipton also touched on how he’s been juggling his Priest duties with his own medical battles thanks to a “no surrender” mindset.

“Obviously the drawback for me now is Parkinson’s, and I’ve had to pass a lot of work onto his shoulders,” Tipton goes on. “I keep pushing myself because I believe in ‘no surrender’. This disease won’t beat me and I will continue writing and playing for as long as I can.”

Read more at Total Guitar.

Judas Priest's new album, Invincible Shield, can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Gates Of Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

"Fight Of Your Life"

"Vicious Circle"

"The Lodger"

"Invincible Shield" video:

"Panic Attack" video:

"The Serpent And The King" video:

"Trial By Fire" video: