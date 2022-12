JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER - "I Know The Duty That Comes With Being In Such A Meaningful Band" (Video)

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner recently spoke with Great Day Houston prior to the band's show in Houston, TX. During the interview he opened up on what it was like to step in and replace KK Downing in 2011.

Faulkner: "I think half of it was the size of it. You just kind of get swept along with the wave of it. You realize how much this means to so many people around the world. I think I was ready for the challenge. I know the duty that comes with being the guitar player in such a meaningful band."

Judas Priest's 50 Heavy Metal Years tour landed at at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan on October 21. YouTube channel addresses has uploaded 4K video of the full concert, which can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Electric Eye"

"Riding On The Wind"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Jawbreaker"

"Firepower"

"Never The Heroes"

"Beyond The Realms Of Death"

"Judas Rising"

"Heading Out To The Highway"

"Genocide"

"Steeler"

"Between The Hammer And The Anvil"

"Halls Of Valhalla"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)"

"Screaming For Vengeance"

Encore:

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Breaking The Law"

"Living After Midnight"

Judas Priest were recently presented with a special plaque commemorating an incredible 50 years in music and over 50 million album sales worldwide. The presentation was made on the eve of the band’s induction in to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Los Angeles last month.

Pictured above with the band, left to right are: Jo Kalli (Sony Music UK), Scott Carter (Sony Music US), Jayne Andrews (Manager), Michael Closter and Scott Rubin (Reach Music Publishing).

Over the past 50 Years Judas Priest’s music has come to define the metal genre with benchmark albums that have sold in their millions globally and sold out tours that have seen them headline the world’s biggest stadiums. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity - a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands.

(Photo - Joel Barrios)