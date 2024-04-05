JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Offers Rare Glimpse Into His Gear And Technique; Video

Watch below as Gibson Gear Guide host, Dinesh Lekhraj, chats with Richie Faulkner, guitarist for the iconic Judas Priest, about how he gets his sound, his signature Flying V Custom, and what REALLY matters to him when it comes to dialling in his sound.

"In this clip, Richie gives us a rare glimpse into his gear and technique, emphasizing reliability and simplicity as the cornerstones of his setup, which is especially important during the relentless schedules of Judas Priest’s big tours.

"Discover how Richie maintains his signature sound across different projects, from the thunderous stages with Judas Priest to Elegant Weapons, and learn about his straightforward approach to gear: pedals on the floor through a switcher, leaning heavily on a dependable setup that can endure the rigors of touring.

"We also get a look at Richie’s signature Gibson Flying V Custom guitar. Featuring a Floyd Rose® for its versatility in soloing and a simplified control setup with a single volume knob, this guitar epitomizes efficiency and focus!

"Whether you’re a gear enthusiast or a fan of Judas Priest’s live sound, you’ll love this Richie Faulkner Gear Guide!"

