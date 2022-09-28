JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Reveals He Underwent Second Open-Heart Surgery In August - "I’m Not Completely Out Of The Woods Yet"

After performing at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 26, 2021 Judas Priest issued a statement announcing that they would have to postpone the rest of their US tour, as guitarist Richie Faulkner was having "major medical heart condition issues" that landed him in the hospital.

On Monday (September 26, 2022), Faulkner issued the following update:

"#september 26th 2021. #louisville #kentucky. @louderthanlifefest

One year ago today. Less than an hour before my life changed forever. It’s crazy how one minute you’re listening to the crowd singing war pigs- everything normal, everything seemingly fine- the next it turns out that it was almost the last time I ever heard it. Unbeknownst to me there was stuff going on under the surface that was about to literally explode.

I’m fortunate and grateful to be here a year later typing this. My support system at home, the hospitals and of course from all you metal maniacs has been second to none and I thank you all. I’m not completely out of the woods yet.

Just before we toured Europe, scans showed a hole in one of the connections between the synthetic graft and my own aorta that was causing a leak. The blood from the leak was forming an 8cm sack that was surrounding my heart.

The doctors were okay for me to tour Europe, but as soon as I got back I had to go under again for another open-heart surgery. So 3 days after we played Belgium, they went in, removed the sack and fixed the leak.

So I’m now six weeks post the 2nd open heart surgery, feeling well and strong and Looking forward to seeing you all again on the next leg of the US #50heavymetalyears tour starting in a few weeks.

My surgeons were always confident that it was enough time for me to recover and get back out on the road and it seems like they were right.

We had to lose @aftershockfestival in order for me to recover, but it looks like it’s still gonna be a Kick-Ass festival.

Look after yourselves and your loved ones, you never know what’s round the corner. Stay safe and see you all soon.

Much love, Falcon x RHRF DOTF"



During a new interview with The Entertainment Outlet, Faulkner revealed the status of Priest's next studio album, which is the long awaited follow-up to 2018's Firepower record.

Faulkner: "We're getting there. The first obstacle was the pandemic, because we couldn't get together and do it as a group. And then, when the pandemic restrictions were lifted, we could go out on tour, so the next obstacle - if you wanna call it that - was the tour. So we had to record bits and pieces in between the tour legs. We've got drums done, we've got guitars done, we've got the bass done. I think the main thing we have to do now is vocals. We've got the US leg of the tour coming up, so Rob's gotta protect his voice and use his voice sparingly before that. Maybe in the New Year we can start working on vocals."