JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER's ELEGANT WEAPONS Release "About The Band" Video Interview

Back in May, Elegant Weapons - the new band featuring Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, alongside Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, and Accept drummer Christopher Williams - released their debut full-length, Horns For A Halo (produced by Faulkner’s Priest bandmate, Andy Sneap and featuring album performances by Pantera’s Rex Brown and Judas Priest's Scott Travis), via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band release the new video below, featuring an official interview with all four members:

Order the Horns For A Halo album here.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Man Walking"

"Do Or Die"

"Blind Leading The Blind"

"Ghost Of You"

"Bitter Pill"

"Lights Out"

"Horns For A Halo"

"Dirty Pig"

"White Horse"

"Downfall Rising"

"Horns For A Halo" video:

“Do Or Die” video:

"Blind Leading The Blind" video:

(Photo - Matt Owent)