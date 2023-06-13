JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER's ELEGANT WEAPONS Stage First-Ever Concert In Prague; Video Posted

June 13, 2023, 42 minutes ago

Elegant Weapons - the new band featuring Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, alongside Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, and Accept drummer Christopher Williams - made their live debut last night (Monday, June 12) at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. The were supporting Pantera. Fan-filmed video from the concert can be viewed below.

Elegant Weapons' setlist:

"Do Or Die"
"Dead Man Walking"
"Blind Leading The Blind"
"Horns For A Halo"
"Lights Out" (UFO cover)
"Dirty Pig"
"Bitter Pill"

Last month, Elegant Weapons released their debut full-length, Horns For A Halo (produced by Faulkner’s Priest bandmate, Andy Sneap and featuring album performances by Pantera’s Rex Brown and Judas Priest's Scott Travis), via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Man Walking"
"Do Or Die"
"Blind Leading The Blind"
"Ghost Of You"
"Bitter Pill"
"Lights Out"
"Horns For A Halo"
"Dirty Pig"
"White Horse"
"Downfall Rising"

"Horns For A Halo" video:

“Do Or Die” video:

"Blind Leading The Blind" video:



