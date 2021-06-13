JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER's Livestream Jam With Former DOKKEN Guitarist GEORGE LYNCH Available

Originally livestreamed via Instagram in April, the clip below features former Dokken guitarist George Lynch and Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner jamming.

On July 8th, 2020, Faulkner and girlfriend Mariah Lynch, the daughter of George Lynch, welcomed a baby girl to the world. She is their first child together.

George made the announcement on July 17th, 2020 via Instagram. Check out the post below.