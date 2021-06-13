JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER's Livestream Jam With Former DOKKEN Guitarist GEORGE LYNCH Available

June 13, 2021, 25 minutes ago

news judas priest george lynch dokken richie faulkner riff notes

JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER's Livestream Jam With Former DOKKEN Guitarist GEORGE LYNCH Available

Originally livestreamed via Instagram in April, the clip below features former Dokken guitarist George Lynch and Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner jamming. 

On July 8th, 2020, Faulkner and girlfriend Mariah Lynch, the daughter of George Lynch, welcomed a baby girl to the world. She is their first child together.

George made the announcement on July 17th, 2020 via Instagram. Check out the post below.

 
 
 
 
 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New baby time .big chubz>little chubz>micro chubz. the most precious perfect creature in the present universe entered our world July 8th xo

 

 

Ein Beitrag geteilt von George Lynch (@georgelynchofficial) am


 

 

 

 



Featured Audio

LEE AARON - "C'Mon"

LEE AARON - "C'Mon"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

Latest Reviews