JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER "Stable And Resting" After Undergoing Emergency Heart Surgery

After performing at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 26, Judas Priest issued a statement announcing that they would have to postpone the rest of their US tour, as guitarist Richie Faulkner was having "major medical heart condition issues" that landed him in the hospital.

Earlier today (Tuesday, September 28), Richie's girlfriend (and guitarist George Lynch's daughter), Mariah Lynch, issued an update on Faulkner via Instagram.

Says Mariah: "Thank you to everyone for all your messages 🙏🏼 I will try to get back to you as soon as I can ❤️ Richie underwent major emergency heart surgery. He is stable & resting 🥳 If you know him, you know how tough & strong he is. So tough that he finished the show & kept the hair flips coming. There’s no one like him. We’d be lost without him." 🌹 #HotDad

Everyone here at BraveWords send our best wishes to Richie for a speedy recovery.