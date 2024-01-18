JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Weighs In On METALLICA - "You Can Only Look To Them For Inspiration"

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is featured in a new interview with WRIF 101's Meltdown. He discusses his relation relationship with his father-in-law, guitar legend George Lynch, Judas Priest's forthcoming album Invincible Shield, working with Glenn Tipton,and more.

On George Lynch:

"George is an incredible player. Not only incredible, but a unique player. He’s a great resource. He’s great to get information and experiences from."

On working with Glenn Tipton, who is battling Parkinson's disease, for the new album:

"We had his mind involved, we had his creative mind involved and that’s part of the reason it makes it Judas Priest."

On Metallica:

"They bring metal to the masses on a massive scale, and you can only look to them for inspiration. Like how they do things and how they handle, not their music, but the band, what they do in terms of production and how they do things video-wise, and they've always been ahead of the curve."

Judas Priest will release a music video for "Crown Of Horns", the third single from their upcoming Invincible Shield album, this Friday, January 19. The band have shared this teaser:

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stadiums. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary.

Invincible Shield can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

"Panic Attack" video:

"Trial By Fire" video:

"Trial By Fire" lyric video:

“Panic Attack” lyric video:

Invincible Shield album trailer:

The undisputed hardest working band in metal will also be embarking on a world tour in 2024, with the UK leg kicking off in Glasgow on March 11 and includes a show at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on March 21.