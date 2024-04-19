JUDAS PRIEST Launch US Leg Of Invincible Shield Tour; Setlist, Video

Judas Priest launched the US leg of their Invincible Shield tour last night (Thursday, April 18) at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut. Setlist and fan-filmed video below.

Setlist:

"Panic Attack"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Rapid Fire"

"Breaking The Law"

"Lightning Strike"

"Love Bites"

"Devil's Child"

"Saints In Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"You Don't Have To Be Old To Be Wise"

"Turbo Lover"

"Invincible Shield"

"Victim Of Changes"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"The Hellion"

"Electric Eye"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Living After Midnight"

Judas Priest's tour lands in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center tonight, Friday, April 19. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.