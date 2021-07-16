JUDAS PRIEST Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music Release

One of heavy metal’s greatest bands, Judas Priest, are set to release a mammoth limited edition box set, which will include every official live and studio album to date plus 13 unreleased discs. This is the most extensive release of previously unreleased music the band have made from their vast archives - a real treat for fans. Restored and mixed by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8 and mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios.

Watch this new video trailer:

This special release will be out on October 15 via Sony Music. Pre-order here.

This special box set comes as the band finally get the opportunity to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a headline slot at Bloodstock Festival in the UK plus the launch of a US tour this Autumn The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour is fueled by the highest charting album of Priest’s career Firepower, which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 and #5 in the UK.

Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England (an area that many feel birthed heavy metal). The original nucleus of musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. Throughout the 70's Priest were responsible for helping trail blaze metal with such classic offerings as Sad Wings Of Destiny (1976) Sin After Sin (1977) and Hell Bent For Leather (1978) as well as one of the genre’s top live recordings, Unleashed In The East (1979) among others.

It was during the 80's that Priest conquered the world becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as British Steel (1980) and Screaming For Vengeance (1982) as well as being one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV plus performing at some of the decades biggest concerts (1980’s Monsters of Rock, 1983’s US Festival and 1985’s Live Aid) and being the first to exclusively wear leather and studs – a look that began during this era and would eventually be embraced by metal heads throughout the world. Priest’s success continued throughout the 90's and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis as evidenced by such additional stellar offerings as Painkiller (1990), Angel Of Retribution (2005) and A Touch Of Evil: Live (2009) the latter of which saw Priest win a Grammy Award for a killer rendition of the classic "Dissident Aggressor".

In 2011 new guitarist Richie Faulkner came in to replace K.K. Downing who had left in 2010 - the move seemed to have reinvigorated the band as evidenced by a show-stealing performance on the American Idol finale that also served as Faulkner's debut performance with the band (also in 2011 was the release of a new compilation The Chosen Few which included Priest classics selected by some of metal's biggest names) and the Epitaph concert DVD in 2013.

Priest’s next studio effort would arrive in 2014 - Redeemer Of Souls which was supported by another strong tour. In 2017 (and again in 2019) Judas Priest received a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and got ready to unleash their latest studio album Firepower (produced by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom) which received global success and critical acclaim. In 2020 a fully official and authorized photographic book, Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years, was issued.

A Reflections Edition of the box set will also be available to purchase in CD and 2LP formats.

50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music tracklisting:

- CDs housed in mini LP Japanese-style wallets

- Box set designed by long-time Judas Priest collaborator Mark Wilkinson

- Includes Ross Halfin photos signed by each band member: Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, Richie Faulkner, Scott Travis

- Numbered British Steel metal razor blade (blunt)

- Memorabilia book featuring rare photos, posters, adverts and passes

- Replica British Steel tour programme

- Two Replica Tour posters from: British Steel 1980 German Tour, Defenders Of The Faith 1984 European Tour

CD1 – Rocka Rolla

CD2 – Sad Wings of Destiny

CD3 – Sin After Sin (1977)

CD4 – Stained Glass (1978)

CD5 – Killing Machine – (1978)

CD6 – Unleashed In the East (Live in Japan 1979)

CD7 – British Steel

CD8 – Point Of Entry

CD9 – Screaming for Vengeance

CD10 – Defenders of the Faith

CD11 – Turbo

CD12 & CD13 – Priest… Live!

CD14 – Ram It Down

CD15 – Painkiller

CD16 – Jugulator

CD17 & CD18 – ’98 Live Meltdown

CD19 – Demolition

CD20 & CD21 – Live in London

CD22 - Angel of Retribution

CD23 – Nostradamus (Act 1) & CD24 – Nostradamus (Act 2)

CD25 – A Touch Of Evil Live

CD26 & CD27 – Redeemer of Souls

CD29 – Firepower

- 5 previously unreleased live stereo recordings from the archives

- Restored and edited by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8

- Mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios, London

CD30 & CD31 – Live In Atlanta ’82 (Previously Unreleased)

CD30:

"The Hellion / Electric Eye"

"Riding on the Wind"

"Heading Out to the Highway"

"Metal Gods"

"Bloodstone"

"Breaking the Law"

"Sinner"

"Desert Plains"

"The Ripper"

"Diamonds and Rust"

CD31:

"Devils Child"

"Screaming for Vengeance"

"You’ve Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Victim of Changes"

"Living After Midnight"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

CD32 - Live At The Mudd Club ’79:

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Delivering The Goods"

"Running Wild"

"Beyond The Realms Of Death"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)"

"Victim Of Changes"

"Rock Forever"

"Starbreaker"

CD33 & CD34 - Live In Houston ’86

CD33:

"Out In The Cold"

"Locked In"

"Heading Out To The Highway"

"Metal Gods"

"Breaking The Law"

"Love Bites"

"Some Heads Are Gonna Roll"

"The Sentinel"

"Private Property"

"Desert Plains"

"Rock You All Around The World"

CD34:

"The Hellion/ Electric Eye"

"Turbo Lover"

"Freewheel Burning"

"Victim Of Changes"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)"

"Living After Midnight"

"You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

CD35 & CD36 - Live In New Haven ’88

CD35:

"The Hellion/ Electric Eye"

"Metal Gods"

"Sinner"

"Breaking The Law"

"Come And Get It"

"I’m a Rocker"

"The Sentinel"

"The Ripper"

"Beyond The Realms Of Death"

"Some Heads Are Gonna Roll"

CD36:

"Turbo Lover"

"Ram It Down"

"Heavy Metal"

"Victim Of Changes"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)"

"Living After Midnight"

"You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

CD37 - Los Angeles '90 (Previously Unreleased):

"Riding on the Wind"

"Grinder"

"Heading Out to the Highway"

"Between the Hammer & the Anvil"

"Bloodstone"

"Better by You, Better Than Me"

"Leather Rebel"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)"

"Hell Bent for Leather"

"You’ve Got Another Thing Coming"

CD38 - London '81(Previously Unreleased):

Solar Angels Intro / "Heading Out to the Highway"

"Metal Gods"

"Hell Bent for Leather"

"Breaking the Law"

"Sinner"

"Beyond the Realms of Death"

"Grinder"

"Desert Plains"

"You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise"

"Victim of Changes"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)"

CD39 - Denver '80 (Previously Unreleased):

"Hell Bent for Leather"

"The Ripper"

"Running Wild"

"Living After Midnight"

"Sinner"

"Beyond the Realms of Death"

"You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise"

"Grinder"

"Victim of Changes"

"Steeler"

"Genocide"

"Tyrant"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)"

CD40 - Irvine '91 (Previously Unreleased):

"Hell Bent for Leather"

"Heading Out to the Highway"

"The Hellion / Electric Eye"

"Diamonds and Rust"

"All Guns Blazing"

"Metal Gods"

"Some Heads Are Gonna Roll"

"The Ripper"

"Night Crawler"

"Turbo Lover"

"A Touch of Evil"

"Painkiller"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)"

"Breaking the Law"

"Living After Midnight"

"You’ve Got Another Thing Coming"

CD41 & CD42 - Beyond Live & Rare:

Previously unreleased stereo recordings from the archives

CD41:

"Epitaph" (Studio Demo) Demo from 1976’s Sad Wings Of Destiny

"Solar Angels" (Live) July 22, 1981 - New York, NY - The Palladium

"Sinner" (Live) July 22, 1981 - New York, NY - The Palladium

"Desert Plains" (Live) July 22, 1981 - New York, NY - The Palladium

"You Don’t Have To Be Old To Be Wise" (Live) July 22, 1981 - New York, NY - The Palladium

"Genocide" (Live) May 09, 1978 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

"Victim Of Changes" (Live) May 09, 1978 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

"Ripper" (Live) May 09, 1978 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

"Screaming For Vengeance" (Live) November 24, 1982 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown)" (Live) June 07, 1981 - Odessa, TX - Ector County Coliseum

"Victim of Changes" (Live) June 07, 1981 - Odessa, TX - Ector County Coliseum

CD42:

"Tyrant" (Live) June 07, 1981 - Odessa, TX - Ector County Coliseum

"Diamonds and Rust" (Live) February 14, 1981 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Jaap Edenhal

"White Heat Red Hot" (Live) July 29, 1978 - Tokyo, Japan - Yuubin Chokin Hall

"Better By You Better Than Me" (Live) July 29, 1978 - Tokyo, Japan - Yuubin Chokin Hall

"Starbreaker" (Live) July 29, 1978 - Tokyo, Japan - Yuubin Chokin Hall

"Rock Forever" (Live) Killing Machine Tour - February 09, 1979 - Tokyo, Japan - Kōsei Nenkin Kaikan

"Evil Fantasies" (Live) Killing Machine Tour - February 09, 1979 - Tokyo, Japan - Kōsei Nenkin Kaikan

"Troubleshooter" (Live) World Wide Blitz Tour - February 29, 1981 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Rhein-Main-Halle

"Grinder" (Live) World Wide Blitz Tour - February 29, 1981 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Rhein-Main-Halle

"The Sentinel" (Live) May 02, 1984 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum

"Freewheel Burning" (Live) May 02, 1984 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum

"All Guns Blazing" (Live) August 17, 1991 - Montreal, QC, Canada - Forum de Montreal

"Painkiller" (Live) March 26, 1991 - Sheffield, England - Sheffield City Hall

"Mother Sun" (Live) October 11, 1975 - Slough, England - Slough College

Reflections - 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music

1CD:

"Let Us Prey / Call for the Priest"

"You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise"

"Fever"

"Eat Me Alive"

"All Guns Blazing"

"Never The Heroes"

"Dissident Aggressor" (Live)

"Out in the Cold" (Live)

"Judas Priest - Running Wild" (Live)

"Victim Of Changes" (Live) (May 09, 1978 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre) *

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)" (Live) (Point of Entry ‘Worldwide Blitz’ Tour - Live in Hammersmith, London - November 21, 1981 - Foundations Forum - Hammersmith Odeon) *

"Bloodstone" (Live) (Screaming For Vengeance World Vengeance Tour - Live in Atlanta, GA - December 11, 1982 - The Omni)

"Judas Priest – The Ripper" (Live) (Irvine, CA - July 12, 1991 - Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre) *

"Beyond the Realms of Death" (Live) (Killing Machine/Hell Bent For Leather Tour - Live In New York, NY - March 11, 1979 - The Mudd Club) *

"The Hellion / Electric Eye" (Live) (Turbo ‘Fuel For Life’ Tour - Live In Houston, TX - June 21, 1986 - The Summit) *

"Sinner" (Live) (Ram It Down ‘Mercenaries Of Metal’ Tour - Live In New Haven, CT - August 7, 1988 - New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum) *

* previously unreleased

Reflections - 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music - 2 LP Gatefold Red Vinyl, 180gm

Side A

"Let Us Prey / Call for the Priest"

"You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise"

"Fever"

"Eat Me Alive"

Side B

"All Guns Blazing"

"Never The Heroes"

"Dissident Aggressor" (Live)

"Out in the Cold" (Live)

"Judas Priest - Running Wild" (Live)

Side C - previously unreleased

"Victim Of Changes" (Live) (May 09, 1978 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre)

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)" (Live) (Point of Entry ‘Worldwide Blitz’ Tour - Live in Hammersmith, London - November 21, 1981 - Foundations Forum - Hammersmith Odeon)

"Bloodstone" (Live) (Screaming For Vengeance World Vengeance Tour - Live in Atlanta, GA - December 11, 1982 - The Omni)

"Judas Priest – The Ripper" (Live) (Irvine, CA - July 12, 1991 - Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre)

Side D - previously unreleased

"Beyond the Realms of Death" (Live) (Killing Machine/Hell Bent For Leather Tour - Live In New York, NY - March 11, 1979 - The Mudd Club)

"The Hellion / Electric Eye" (Live) (Turbo ‘Fuel For Life’ Tour - Live In Houston, TX - June 21, 1986 - The Summit)

"Sinner" (Live) (Ram It Down ‘Mercenaries Of Metal’ Tour - Live In New Haven, CT - August 7, 1988 - New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum)

“Judas Priest's curated box set representing 50 heavy metal years is the ultimate treasure trove defining the bands unwavering commitment to keeping and defending the heavy metal faith.” - Rob Halford

“If there's one box set you should have in your heavy metal collection it should be this one - it's immortal - proclaiming and truly representing metal for over 50 years - Flying the Flag and proudly leading the way inspiring many bands throughout the years - this 42 CD selection says it all - it's a big part of metal history and as such will live forever.” - Glenn Tipton

“AMAZING - 50 years of metal crammed into a small box!!” - Ian Hill