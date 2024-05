Silver Stallion Videos has uploaded multi-cam video footage of Judas Priest performing the songs "Saints In Hell" and "Crown Of Horns" at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI on May 4. Watch below:

Judas Priest's Invincible Shield tour lands at VBC Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama tonight, Tuesday, May 7. You can find the band's complete live itinerary here.