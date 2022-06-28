JUDAS PRIEST, NITA STRAUSS, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE And More Drop Off Bill For Aftershock 2022; DANZIG, IN FLAMES, PRONG And Others Added

June 28, 2022, 17 minutes ago

The 2022 edition of Aftershock is scheduled for October 6 - 9 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. An update from organizers follows:

"Aftershock Rockers! Unfortunately, Judas Priest, Bullet For My Valentine, Jinjer, If I Die First and Nita Strauss are no longer able to perform at Aftershock 2022. Please join us in welcoming Danzig, Joey Valence & Brae, In Flames, Prong and Set It Off to the Aftershock 2022 lineup."

The current lineup is reflected on the event poster below. Complete details and ticket information can be found here.



