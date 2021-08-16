JUDAS PRIEST Perform "Rocka Rolla" For The First Time Since 1976 At Bloodstock 2021; GLENN TIPTON Returns For "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" And "Living After Midnight" (Video)

Judas Priest were the Sunday headliner at Bloodstock Open Air 2021, which took place at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, England this past weekend. Fan-filmed video from their set is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"One Shot At Glory" (live debut)

"Lightning Strike"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Exciter" (first time since 2005)

"Turbo Lover"

"Hell Patrol" (first time since 2009)

"Halls of Valhalla"

"The Sentinel"

"Rocka Rolla" (first time since 1976)

"Victim of Changes"

"Desert Plains"

"A Touch of Evil" (first time since 2005)

"Dissident Aggressor" (first time since 2009)

"Blood Red Skies" (first since 2012)

"Invader" (live debut)

"Painkiller"

"The Hellion"

"Electric Eye"

"Hell Bent for Leather"

"Metal Gods" (with Glenn Tipton)

"Breaking the Law" (with Glenn Tipton)

"Living After Midnight" (with Glenn Tipton)