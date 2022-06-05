JUDAS PRIEST Play Intimate Club Show In Berlin; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On May 31st, Judas Priest performed a club show at Huxley's Neue Welt (capacity 1,600 people) in Berlin, Germany. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was the band's full arena show set:

"One Shot at Glory"

"Lightning Strike"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Freewheel Burning"

"Turbo Lover"

"Hell Patrol"

"The Sentinel"

"A Touch of Evil"

"Rocka Rolla"

"Victim of Changes"

"Desert Plains"

"Blood Red Skies"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)"

"Diamonds & Rust"

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"The Hellion / Electric Eye"

"Hell Bent for Leather"

"Breaking the Law"

"Living After Midnight"