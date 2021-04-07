JUDAS PRIEST Postpone Spring / Summer European Tour Until 2022

Judas Priest have announced the postponement of their European tour, which was scheduled to kick off in late May, and will now launch in Moscow, Russia on May 27, 2022 and run through July 31, 2022 in Oberhausen, Germany.

A message from the band states: "Unfortunately due to ongoing COVID-19 vaccine issues in Europe we have been advised that our 2021 dates will not be able to take place as planned - all dates have been rescheduled to 2022 - all tickets will remain valid for the new dates - further dates will be announced shortly... However we are pleased to confirm our UK headline show at Bloodstock Open Air 2021 is still scheduled for this coming August where we look forward to celebrating 50 years of Judas Priest and 20 years of Bloodstock."

