JUDAS PRIEST Postpone US Tour, Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Has Major Medical Heart Condition

After playing the Louder Than Life Festival yesterday, September 26th, in Louisville, KY Judas Priest has issued the following unexpected announcement:

“It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US tour. Richie Faulkner has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in the hospital where he is being treated. In the meantime we are all sending love to our Falcon for a speedy recovery. As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates we will of course announce them... tickets will be valid.”

Richie, who is 41 years old, joined Judas Priest ten years ago in 2011, replacing K.K. Downing.

BraveWords sends our best wishes and positive thoughts to Richie Faulkner for a quick recovery.