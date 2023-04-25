JUDAS PRIEST – Reach Music Publishing Acquires Publishing Rights To First Two Albums

Reach Music Publishing has acquired both the master and publishing rights of heavy metal legends and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame members Judas Priest’s first two albums, Rocka Rolla and Sad Wings Of Destiny, from Gull Entertainments.

The announcement states Reach will be working in partnership with Judas Priest on those two albums and is planning a variety of projects to be announced later this year, including special releases for the 50th anniversary of Rocka Rolla in 2024. The majority of the group’s catalog was with Columbia-Sony Music but the first two albums, released in 1974 and 1976 respectively, had been owned by Gull for nearly 50 years.

Prior to this deal with Gull, Reach already had an existing relationship with Judas Priest as the co-publisher of founding guitarist Glenn Tipton. In 2021, Reach Music announced the acquisition of a 50% copyright interest in, as well as worldwide administration rights to, the Tipton song catalogue, beginning with songs released in 1977. The current acquisition includes his songs from 1974 through 1976, and also sees Reach enter into deals with the other members of Judas Priest from that time period — Rob Halford, Ian Hill and K.K. Downing; as Reach will be representing the compositions co-written by them from those two albums.

President and owner of Reach Music, Michael Closter Michael Closter says: “The acquisition of the masters and publishing for the albums Rocka Rolla and Sad Wings Of Destiny was a monumental opportunity for Reach Music, coming not long after Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. This deal happened with the approval of Judas Priest and their manager Jayne Andrews, and I’m so excited to begin working closely with them on a variety of special projects, including releasing high-quality reissues.”

“I want to thank David Howells, owner of Gull, who signed Judas Priest in 1974 and released their first two albums. He has had and continues to have, a remarkable career spanning 65 years in the music industry. Thank you for your trust in doing this sale for these essential and historically important Judas Priest albums,” Closter adds.”

“I’m very happy to have met Michael Closter and to pass the mantle on to Reach Music after Gull Records first released these Judas Priest albums almost 50 years ago,” adds David Howells, Owner of Gull. “I’m looking forward to seeing what projects Reach and Judas Priest do together in the future with these iconic recordings.”

(Photo: Chipster PR)