JUDAS PRIEST Release "The Serpent And The King" Lyric Video; ROB HALFORD Tells Apple Music, "We've Never Talked About God And The Devil Getting Into The Universal Boxing Ring"

Rob Halford of Judas Priest sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to talk about their new song, “The Serpent And The King,” from their forthcoming album Invincible Shield, out March 8. Halford talks about the meaning behind the new song and how it touches on themes they have never written about before, that are reflective of the current times. They then delve into how heavy metal is often misunderstood, and his bandmate Glenn Tipton’s battle with Parkinson’s. Quotes below courtesy of Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

On “The Serpent And The King”: "Judas Priest screaming heavy metal for over 50 years. The passion and the power and the love and the dedication and all the other glorious words that you can utilize into this band, Judas Priest, are just roaring in this song, 'The Serpent And the King'. It's just another definition of this particular style of metal, this intense, relentless, unyielding, invincible approach and love that we have in this band for this particular song. And we've talked about a lot of things. We've talked about the sinner, we've talked about the saints, and we've talked about the painkiller but we've never talked about God and the devil getting into the universal boxing ring, so to speak. That's the message. We're talking about this age-old thing that's been going on since the universe began. It's God, it's the devil. Its black and white, it's positive, negative, it's good, its evil, its love, its hate. It's all of these different textures wrapped up into this fierce non-stop, relentless track, “The Serpent and the King.”

Watch the new lyric video for "The Serpent And The King":

Halford talks to Apple Music about how Judas Priest has never been afraid of exploring different territory: "This band has never been afraid to go into different territory. This is the band that can be your painkiller. This is the band that can be your turbo lover. This is the band that can break the law or go living after midnight together. We've been sending these multiple messages within the words of Judas Priest for as long as the band has existed."

On how the themes in “The Serpent and the King” are reflective of current times, Halford says, "But this 'Serpent and the King' issue couldn't be more relevant right now, man. I don't have to talk about current topics on the news wire. But yeah, this is it. This is raging right now, this fight that's going on. The good news is the battle always ends in the right place, which is, good overcomes evil. Love always wins. Love will always come out on top. No matter how dark, how bleak, how terrible things might be, love will come out, the light will shine, the power will reign, and humanity progresses. This is the context of all of the imagery and fantasy of 'The Serpent and the King'.”

On his Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame speech and how heavy metal is misunderstood, Rob says, "Even in today's world, although we have a broader acceptance of metal on a global scale, it's still looked at by some portions of society as being a little bit odd, a little bit different, a little bit dangerous. And there's nothing wrong with that. I love danger because it can be provocative and it can make people think and talk and, open up a form of dialogue and possibilities. So I love that part of what still exists in metal, especially with the way some of us look. Some of us look quite intimidating for those people that are outside the circle. I love all that part of the complexities of what metal can offer you if you go deep with it.

But as far as this really powerful, beautiful, tangible relationship that we have in this worldwide metal community, that's brought together even closer now. You pick up your iPhone and there you are talking to somebody in Japan or Russia or the Ukraine or Rio or New York, Brazil, whatever it might be. That's the way that metal community is unified, and it is a very real pure human resource for each other in terms of support. Not just in the music world, but beyond that. So this whole thing about inclusivity, acceptance, doesn't matter who you marry, what you look like, how much money you got or how much money you ain't got. None of that is in that world of heavy metal. We're coming to you in the purest, real human sense."

On bandmate Glenn Tipton’s struggle with Parkinson’s, Halford reveals, "It is extraordinary. It's very difficult to put into words, because it's love and its purest sense, the emotion and the love and the belief and caring and sharing that we have within each other's lives, is probably more profound now than it's ever been, particularly looking at Glenn. And he's without a doubt a hero in the truest sense, because even though these challenges have come into his life, he hasn't let them stop him. Sure, the horrible thing about Parkinson's, it can rob certain things that gave you the life like it did in metal for Glenn in his incredible articulation of the guitar.

The great news is that Glenn's hands are all over the Invincible Shield album. He's playing here, there and everywhere. Richie's done a remarkable job in terms of honouring an homage some of Glenn's styles, but Glenn is as active and as involved in Priest as he ever was. And I thank you for asking about him because he's the guy, he was there at the forefront of the metal scene, his guitar playing and his style and his distinction and his articulation is really, really powerful."

Invincible Shield, out March 8 via Sony Music, can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

"Crown Of Horns" video:

"Panic Attack" video:

"Trial By Fire" video:

Invincible Shield album trailer:

Judas Priest will also delight fans with a world tour this year, the UK leg kicks off in Glasgow on March 11 before taking on North America in April and May. See below for full North American tour routing and head to judaspriestinvincibleshield.com for tickets.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May

1 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

5 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

7 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*

9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^

11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*

14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

16 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium ^

17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

* Not a Live Nation Date

^ Festival Performance