JUDAS PRIEST Resume 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour In Halifax; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming
April 9, 2022, 2 days ago
On April 4th, Judas Priest was forced to cancel their show in Lowell, MA due to frontman Rob Halford battling a cold. The tour resumed on April 7th in Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre. Fan-filmed video is available below.
Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:
April
10 - Videotron Center - Quebec City, Quebec
11 - Place Bell - Montreal, Quebec
13 - FirstOntario Centre - Hamilton, Ontario