JUDAS PRIEST Resume 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour In Halifax; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

April 9, 2022, 2 days ago

news judas priest heavy metal

JUDAS PRIEST Resume 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour In Halifax; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On April 4th, Judas Priest was forced to cancel their show in Lowell, MA due to frontman Rob Halford battling a cold. The tour resumed on April 7th in Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

April
10 - Videotron Center - Quebec City, Quebec
11 - Place Bell - Montreal, Quebec
13 - FirstOntario Centre - Hamilton, Ontario



Featured Audio

DESTRUCTION – “Diabolical” (Napalm)

DESTRUCTION – “Diabolical” (Napalm)

Featured Video

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

Latest Reviews