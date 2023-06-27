JUDAS PRIEST – RICHIE FAULKER Partners With Gibson To Create Flying V Custom; Now Available Worldwide

For 130 years, Gibson has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brands around the world. Gibson Custom Shop is proud to introduce the next global release in its partnership with Richie Faulkner, co-lead guitarist Judas Priest, one of the most influential heavy metal groups of all time. The Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom from Gibson Custom Shop is now available worldwide through Authorized Premium Gibson dealers, and via Gibson.com.

“This guitar has become a good friend of mine over the past couple of years and is the latest evolution of my main guitar with Priest for the past 12 years,” says Richie Faulkner. “It’s something that has evolved as I have both on stage and in the studio, in looks and in sound. Whenever I see that double pick guard and Pelham blue, I know that that is my guitar. With the Floyd Rose, signature EMG pickups and striking appearance I know that armed with my faithful Flying V, I will be able to deliver every night. Beautiful yet deadly, elegant yet sonically powerful it is the number one guitar in my Arsenal.”

Richie Faulkner is the co-lead guitarist for the legendary metal band Judas Priest and the guitarist for the metal supergroup Elegant Weapons. A longtime player of the Gibson Flying V, the Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom brings Richie’s personal touches to the model, including a one-piece mahogany body with a full-face pickguard, multi-ply binding, a mahogany neck with a custom Richie Faulkner profile, and an ebony fretboard with a mother-of-pearl falcon inlay at the 12th fret. It also has a Floyd Rose vibrato and Richie’s signature EMG pickup set. The electronics are stripped-down, with just a pickup selector switch and a single volume control, giving you everything you need with nothing to get in your way. Only 100 of these ultra-premium Flying V models will be crafted by the luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop as part of this very limited special limited run. The Gibson Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom arrives in a stunning Pelham Blue finish complete with a hardshell case, as well as case candy developed in collaboration with Richie.

While performing onstage with Judas Priest at the Louder than Life festival (September 26, 2021), Richie suffered a rare aortic aneurysm and complete aortic dissection. Despite having zero history of heart issues, Richie was rushed into open-heart surgery at a nearby hospital, and luckily, he fully recovered and has decided to pay it forward. Richie will be spreading the proceeds from his Flying V Custom to the John Ritter Foundation and the American Heart Association.