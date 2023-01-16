JUDAS PRIEST - Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame "Inductee Insights" Video Streaming

UK metal gods, Judas Priest, received the "Musical Excellence" award at the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, held on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The event aired on HBO on Saturday, November 19.

Former members K.K. Downing (guitar) and Les Binks (drums) joined vocalist Rob Halford, guitarist Glenn Tipton, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis, and Downing's replacement Richie Faulkner for a medley of "You've Got Another Thing Comin'", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight". Prior to the band's performance, they were inducted into the Hall by Alice Cooper.

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame YouTube channel has released the "Inductee Insights" video below, stating: "Through several decades, #RockHall2022 Inductee Judas Priest has proven that heavy metal is an art form and consists of a community where all are welcome. Take a closer look in this next episode of Inductee Insights, Powered by PNC Bank."