JUDAS PRIEST's British Steel To Be Released On Black & White Splatter Vinyl As Part Of National Album Day 2024

National Album Day has announced the exclusive list of limited edition albums that are being released for the annual event celebrating the art of the album on Saturday, October 19, this year themed on Great British Groups. Among them are Judas Priest's classic 1980 album, British Steel.

The special titles will be available to purchase in retailers across the UK on NAD itself, with some already available for pre-order. National Album Day is presented in association with official broadcast partner BBC Radio 2.

Last week, iconic alternative rock band Shed Seven were announced as the first album champions to celebrate this year’s theme and most recently, it was announced that Kilimanjaro Live, one of the UK’s leading music promoters, will be the official live partner for this year.

Celebrating their 55th anniversary as a band, English heavy metal icons Judas Priest are reissuing their seminal sixth studio album, British Steel, on transparent, black and white splatter vinyl. Originally released in April 1980, it features the singles "Living After Midnight", "Breaking The Law" and "United". In 2017, it was ranked third on Rolling Stone's list of "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time".

For a complete list of National Album Day 2024 releases, head here.