JUDAS PRIEST's IAN HILL Reveals His "All-Time Favourite" Priest Song - "It's Just So Raw... It's Just Pure Rock"; Video

In a new interview with The Break Down With Nath & Johnny, Judas Priest bassist, Ian Hill, talks about the band's new album, Invincible Shield, and sustaining the fire through the longevity of their career.

During the chat, Hill was asked, "are there any songs that you can think of straight off the top of your head, in the back catalog, for whatever reason, you'd really love to play live, but never have?" Ian responds, "There's one that we have played live that we haven't played for a while and that's 'Dissident Aggressor'. I still say that's probably my all-time favourite song. It's just so raw... it's just pure rock, really. It's one of those songs that, even in the studio, I can remember it being... it's two guitars, bass, drums and vocals. And I think there might be one extra guitar on there through the lead break. Other than that, it's totally raw. It's exactly as it would be on stage, and I love that song, apart from it being a great song, but for that as well. And there's always other things. We've never really done 'Before The Dawn' - from the other point of view, the other end of the spectrum, if there's a quiet part in the... these days people tend to prefer the more upbeat stuff rather than the quieter pieces. But that's be cool to do as well. It's only about two and a half, three minutes long anyway, so it wouldn't take much time. But there's loads in there... there's loads of them. 'Sinner' we haven't done, so it'd be great to do that again. We haven't done that for a while. But we'll see. We're working on it right now."

Judas Priest's new album, Invincible Shield, debuted at #2 on the UK Official Albums Chart, making it their highest-charting album ever. Up to this point, British Steel - released in 1980 - was the band's highest charting album, having peaked at #4.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Gates Of Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

"Fight Of Your Life"

"Vicious Circle"

"The Lodger"

