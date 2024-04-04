JUDAS PRIEST's Metal Masters Tour Lands In Kraków, Poland; 4K Video Posted

Judas Priest brought their Metal Masters 2024 tour to Tauron Arena in Kraków, Poland on March 30, and YouTube user Emil Gut has uploaded 4K video from the show. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Panic Attack"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Rapid Fire"

"Breaking The Law"

"Lightning Strike"

"Love Bites"

"Saints In Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"Turbo Lover"

"Invincible Shield"

"Sinner"

"Metal Gods"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"The Hellion / Electric Eye"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Living After Midnight"