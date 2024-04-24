JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER Performs ELEGANT WEAPONS' "Horn For A Halo" Live On EMGtv; Video

Judas Priest guitarist, Richie Faulkner, returned to EMGtv for a special performance of "Horns For A Halo", the title track from the debut album by heavy metal supergroup, Elegant Weapons.

Hear Richie's new Signature EMG pickup set the RF Falcons in action below:

The US leg of Judas Priest's Invincible Shield tour is underway. Next stop is tonight (Wednesday, April 24) at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, ME. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.