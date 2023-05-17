JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER - “The First Time I Met K.K. Downing Was At The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame"

Elegant Weapons - the new band featuring Judas priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, alongside Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero,, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, and Accept drummer Christopher Williams - will release their debut full-length, Horns For A Halo (produced by Faulkner’s Priest bandmate, Andy Sneap and featuring album performances by Pantera’s Rex Brown and Judas Priest's Scott Travis), on May 26 via Nuclear Blast Records.



Faulkner spoke with BraveWords for an upcoming feature and was asked about the status of the new Judas Priest album and when will it be released.



“The truth is I don’t know," he says. "We’ve got to finish up some vocals – that’s the main thing we have to finish. I think Andy (Sneap) is going out to see Rob at some point to finish up the vocal recordings. So, when that’s done, we’ve got to mix it, master it, we’ve got to get into the packaging and deliver it to the label. And then the label has to manufacture it – it’s the manufacturing that will take some time. As far as finishing the record – it’s almost finished. I can’t tell you when – but it’s not going to be long.”

BraveWords: How does it compare musically to the last few Priest albums?

Richie Faulkner: “It’s the same band, so it’s the same DNA. But it doesn’t sound like the last record – it sounds like its own album, as they should. It’s exciting. It’s got a few more twists and turns musically – than the last record had. It’s by no means a Rush record, but it’s got a few more twists and turns and musical journeys.”

BraveWords: What are some memories of when Priest was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Was it the first time you met K.K. Downing?

Richie Faulkner: “It was the first time. I’m not really a fan of awards ceremonies – I don’t think they mean much these days. Heavy metal to me was always ‘our music’ because it was different. It was on the outside, it wasn’t in these award ceremonies. We were kind of the underdogs, we had our own thing, and that’s why it was cool. And to be accepted into something like that, it doesn’t really mean anything for me. Having said that, when I got there, there was Lionel Richie, there was Annie Lenox and Dave Stewart, the Edge, and Duran Duran were there. It was quite an amazing experience. And obviously, meeting Ken (K.K. Downing) was great. We know the history over the last decade or so with Ken and the band, but I haven’t really been a part of that – it’s not really my beef, if you know what I mean. It was great to meet him and great to play with him and Glenn, as well – it was a three-guitar attack in Judas Priest, who have always been known as a two-guitar attack. But to be part of a three-guitar attack with Priest – for what may be the only time ever – was a great thrill and a great honor.”

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Man Walking"

"Do Or Die"

"Blind Leading The Blind"

"Ghost Of You"

"Bitter Pill"

"Lights Out"

"Horns For A Halo"

"Dirty Pig"

"White Horse"

"Downfall Rising"

“Do Or Die” video:

"Blind Leading The Blind" video:

Elegant Weapons will soon be hitting the road in Europe, beginning in June and running through July, which will include performances with Pantera, festival appearances, and also headlining their own shows. Tickets to the shows can be purchased here.

“We are very much looking forward to touring and our first tour dates are taking place in Europe starting in June 2023. Fans can expect heavy songs with catchy melodies, great vocals and lots of riffs! We all live to play live, and can’t wait to take the Elegant Weapons out onto the live stage.”

Tour dates:

June

12 - Czech Republic - O2 Arena (With Pantera)

13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti (With Pantera)

16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas (With Pantera)

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics (With Pantera)

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

25 - Murcia, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival

26 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Club

28 - Lisbon, Portugal - Evil Live Festival

29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

July

2 - Bologna, Italy - Return Of The Gods Festival

30 - Ebbw Vale, UK - Steelhouse Festival