JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Announces New Book, "Biblical: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures"

Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, will release his new book, Biblical: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures, on November 1 via Hachette Books.

"After my penitence with CONFESS, it's time for me to be BIBLICAL and take our congregation through all the ins and out and ups and downs of what it takes to make the life of the Metal God," Halford said in a statement. "So get comfy in your pew and prepare for the light of revelations by becoming BIBLICAL!"

Description: The Metal God, himself, Rob Halford - lead vocalist of Judas Priest and author of the critically acclaimed and reader-beloved autobiography, Confess - delivers yet again, now with the bible of hard rock and heavy metal, all in his enlightening, hilarious, and one-of-a-kind voice.

Rob Halford has long been known for his legendary voice. As the front man of Judas Priest, his vocals have been tremendous, and tremendously influential. In 2020, he brought his voice to the page with a glorious autobiography. Fans and readers loved Halford’s frank and open narrative, as well as his terrific insight and sense of humor. In an ideal follow-up, Halford runs his lively eye over all facets of the hard rock history and the heavy metal world.

Biblical is an encyclopedia and manifesto in which Halford shares his opinions, memories, and anecdotes regarding every element of the rock and roll work and lifestyle from tours to tattoos, riffs to riders, and drugs to devil horns. In Halford’s relaxed and honest tone, the book mixes serious and in-depth pieces with whimsical reflections on lessons learned during his fifty years of a life in music. Biblical is a handed-down-from-on-high holy tome that transports fans behind the scenes and back into their record collections, to the almighty ways of rock.

You can pre-order the hardcover and Nook Book editions of the book here.