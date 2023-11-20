JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD On Performing With DOLLY PARTON - "I Was All Over Her Like A Rash... A Total Fanboy"

Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, performed alongside Dolly Parton when she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last year.

When approached with the offer to perform alongside her during the ceremony, Halford was stunned, reports Woman's World. “I’m like, ‘Let me sit down for a minute,’” he told Total Rock’s Dawn Osborne of the unforgettable moment that led to him being asked to contribute to the country queen’s Rockstar album, which dropped on November 17.

“I was over the top, cause I was all over [her] like a rash. I was, like, a total fanboy,” Halford shared of his heady state following their group performance, which also featured Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow, P!nk and Annie Lennox.

Things got even more surreal for the rocker when he was approached to collaborate on Rockstar, which was just in its planning stages at that point. He, of course, jumped at the offer and “Bygones,” one of the CD’s nine original tracks, was born.

Read more at Woman's World, and check out the above-mentioned "Bygones" below: