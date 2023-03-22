JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Tells SAMMY HAGAR About His First-Ever Sober Performance In 1986 - "I Was Literally Floating On Air, I Was So Euphoric"; Video

AXS TV has shared the Rock & Roll Road Trip throwback video below, in which Sammy Hagar hangs out with Rob Halford and others at the 207 Loudwire Music Awards in Los Angeles.

During their chat, the Judas Priest frontman recalls the vivid memory of the first time he took the stage after becoming sober.

Says Halford: "My first-ever sober show was at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1986 I think it was. And I walked on stage that night and I was terrified, 'cause I hadn't been on stage without a drink for all those years, as a performer, and I was terrified. But as soon as I started to perform, I felt something that I was never feeling before, because I had nothing kind of getting in the way, chemically or whatever. It was just the great joy and feeling of the human voice, and how it makes you feel. You know when you sing in the shower, and you feel great - I suddenly got in touch with this thing in my body, and my mind, my spirit, whatever you want to call it. I was literally floating on air, I was so euphoric. And I thought, 'man, I've been missing this for all of my life as a singer and as a performer. I'm so blessed to have it now, because I've so much more to do."

Check out the video below: