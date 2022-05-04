JUDAS PRIEST To Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame; Announcement Video
May 4, 2022, 53 minutes ago
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has announced the 2022 class of inductees, among them, Judas Priest!
Says the Hall: "It's a diverse group of extremely talented individuals and bands who have had a significant impact and influence on rock & roll, the music that connects us all. Thank you to our voting body and to all of you who participated in the Fan Vote."
When the fan vote for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 closed - the top five artists, as selected by the public, comprising a “fans’ ballot” that was tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2022 inductees - Judas Priest hadn't made the cut, landing in the sixth position with 365,999 votes, less that 28,000 votes behind the Dolly Parton.
Artists selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Class Of 2022 include:
Performer Category:
Pat Benatar
Duran Duran
Eminem
Eurythmics
Dolly Parton
Lionel Richie
Carly Simon
Early Influence Award:
Harry Belafonte
Elizabeth Cotten
Musical Excellence Award:
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
Judas Priest
Ahmet Ertegun Award:
Allen Grubman
Jimmy Iovine
Sylvia Robinson
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame adds: "Congratulations to our newest Inductees, and to all the fans who helped them get here. We're excited to celebrate with you on Saturday, November 5th in Los Angeles."
Watch an announcement video below: