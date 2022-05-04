JUDAS PRIEST To Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame; Announcement Video

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has announced the 2022 class of inductees, among them, Judas Priest!

Says the Hall: "It's a diverse group of extremely talented individuals and bands who have had a significant impact and influence on rock & roll, the music that connects us all. Thank you to our voting body and to all of you who participated in the Fan Vote."

When the fan vote for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 closed - the top five artists, as selected by the public, comprising a “fans’ ballot” that was tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2022 inductees - Judas Priest hadn't made the cut, landing in the sixth position with 365,999 votes, less that 28,000 votes behind the Dolly Parton.

Artists selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Class Of 2022 include:

Performer Category:

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Early Influence Award:

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Musical Excellence Award:

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Judas Priest

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame adds: "Congratulations to our newest Inductees, and to all the fans who helped them get here. We're excited to celebrate with you on Saturday, November 5th in Los Angeles."

Watch an announcement video below:

