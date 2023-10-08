JUDAS PRIEST To Release Invincible Shield Album In March 2024; Cover Artwork Revealed
October 8, 2023, 44 minutes ago
Judas Priest will release their new album, Invincible Shield, on March 24th, 2024. It is now available for pre-order in various formats and bundles via the Judas Priest online shop here.
CD Cover
Vinyl Cover
Check out the artwork below, stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.
Judas Priest recently announced "Metal Masters 2024" tour dates for Europe. They'll be joined by special guests Saxon and Uriah Heep for the dates, with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons appearing on the date in Milan, Italy.
Tour dates:
March
24 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany
25 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
27 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany
29 - 02 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
30 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland
April
1 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria
3 - St Jakobshalle - Basel, Switzerland
5 - Halle Tony-Garnier - Lyon, France
6 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy
8 - Zenith - Paris, France
Judas Priest previously announced dates for the UK and Ireland, also with special guests Saxon and Uriah Heep.
UK/Ireland dates:
March
11 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
13 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena
15 - Dublin, Ireland - 2 Arena
17 - Bournemouth, England - International Arena
19 - Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena
21 - London, England - OVO Arena Wembley