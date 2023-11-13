JUDAS PRIEST To Release "Trial By Fire" Single On Friday; Teaser Video Posted

This Friday, November 17, Judas Priest will release their new single, "Trial By Fire". The track will be featured on the band's upcoming studio album, Invincible Shield, and you can check out a trailer for the single below:



Judas Priest previously released the single, “Panic Attack”, from Invincible Shield.

“Panic Attack” is a classic slice of Judas Priest at their very best; soaring guitars and vocals that will whet the appetites of fans around the globe. It is available via digital platforms found here. An official lyric video for the song can be viewed below:

Invincible Shield is set for release on March 8. The new album is now available to pre-order here.

The undisputed hardest working band in metal will also be embarking on a world tour in 2024, with the UK leg kicking off in Glasgow on March 11 and includes a show at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on March 21.

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stadiums. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best bands in the world.

Invincible Shield album trailer:

(Photo - James Hodges Photography)