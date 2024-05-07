JUDAS PRIEST’s RICHIE FAULKNER Discusses His Gear – “I’m Always Searching For Something That Makes Me Sound Like Me”

In a new video from Gibson Guitars, Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner discusses how he gets his signature sound when playing with Priest and Elegant Weapons.

A description reads: “In this excerpt from our Richie Faulkner Tone Masterclass, watch Richie Faulkner, renowned guitarist of Judas Priest, showcase what pedals he uses on tour when out with Judas Priest – hint: there’s no massive rack mounted setup here! Richie shreds for us and demonstrates how he gets his signature sound using a modest selection of guitar pedal effects and shows us how he uses pedals like chorus and drive yet keeps his rig fairly simple – relying on the natural tone of his guitar and amplifiers.

“Of course, Richie Faulkner’s sound uses the chorus effect, which he keeps on for about 95% of his playing to add movement and texture to his riffs and guitar solos. Watch as he shows Gibson Gear Guide host Dinesh Lekhraj how the chorus effect not only enhances his sound, giving it more weight, but also acts like a dynamic equalizer, something that a ‘typical’ EQ pedal can’t replicate. Watch him play with his Univibe pedal (a pedal used by Jimi Hendrix) and how it can change your tone and dynamics, particularly when using active pickups, and how he tweaks the pedal to get the sound just right for the Judas Priest sound.”

Silver Stallion Videos has uploaded multi-cam video footage of Judas Priest performing the songs "Saints In Hell" and "Crown Of Horns" at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI on May 4. Watch below:

Judas Priest's Invincible Shield tour lands at VBC Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama tonight, Tuesday, May 7. You can find the band's complete live itinerary here.