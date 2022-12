JUDAS PRIEST’s ROB HALFORD Shares Sidestage Video Of PANTERA Performing “5 Minutes Alone” At São Paulo Concert

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has shared sidestage video of Pantera performing the classic “5 Minutes Alone” at Vibra in São Paulo, Brazil from December 15. Judas Priest co-headlined the show and was the third Pantera concert without bassist Rex Brown, who was sitting out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

On December 18th, Pantera - featuring vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar, and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums replacing the late, great Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul - brought their tribute tour to Knotfest Brasil in São Paulo, Brazil. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"A New Level"

"Mouth For War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath)

"Walk"

"Domination / Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Pantera's confirmed live dates are listed below.

May

18-21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

June

2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

August

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)

11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)

18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)

7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)