JULIET RUIN Releases New Single “Give Me The Crown”

Almost two years to the exact date that Edmonton, Canada's Juliet Ruin released their 2021 EP Dark Water, the band is ready to unveil new music with their first single of 2023 entitled "Give Me The Crown". The song has the band's trademark sound of coarse meets melodic djent metalcore.

"It's a seething, yet amusing track about enduring revilement while maintaining a great sense of humour. An upbeat, sanguine song that implores the listener to be apathetic to judgment from people they'd never take advice from," adds the band.

This single is only the first of many planned for release this year in the lead up to Juliet Ruin's new record also to be unleashed later in 2023.

In additional news, the Juliet Ruin is slated to perform a hometown show this coming April 8th at the Starlite Room along with performing at one of Canada's decibel breaking open airs Loud As Hell Festival in Drumheller, AB on August 5 alongside Narcotic Wasteland, Necronomicon, Untimely Demise and more.

(Photo: Brandy Black)