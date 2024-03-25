JUNGLE ROT Announce European Tour 2024

Wisconsin-based death metal band, Jungle Rot, have announced a string of European tour dates for summer 2024.

Says the band: "After our run through Australia and New Zealand this spring, we're heading back over the pond in June and July and hitting some really cool and different places this time. Excited to play some awesome festivals and see all our European friends and fans again! We have two runs this summer in Europe this year so check the dates and make your plans now! We hope to see you!"

Tour dates:

June

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

20 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

22 - Ukmerge, Lithuania - Kilkim Zaibu

24 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum

25 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Pinkwhale

26 - Hódmezővásárhely, Hungary- Lowland Fest

July

13 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen Open Air

14 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

15 - München, Germany - Backstage

16 - Stuttgart, Germany - Der schwarze Keiler

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

18 - Uherské Hradiště, Czech Republic - Mir

19 - Timisoara, România - M2

20 - Bucarest, Romania - Metalhead Metal Meeting

21 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Grindhouse Skateboard Club

22 - Sarajewo, Bosnia and Herzegovina - Trezor

23 - Zagreb, Croatia - Hard Place

24 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator

25 - Turin, Italy - Bla Bla

26 - Zurich, Switzerland Werk 21

27 - Freiburg, Germany - Slow Club

28 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

29 - Deinze, Belgium - Elpee

30 - Essen, Germany - Don't Panic

31 - Schwerin, Germany - Club Zenit

August

1 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air