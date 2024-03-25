JUNGLE ROT Announce European Tour 2024
March 25, 2024, an hour ago
Wisconsin-based death metal band, Jungle Rot, have announced a string of European tour dates for summer 2024.
Says the band: "After our run through Australia and New Zealand this spring, we're heading back over the pond in June and July and hitting some really cool and different places this time. Excited to play some awesome festivals and see all our European friends and fans again! We have two runs this summer in Europe this year so check the dates and make your plans now! We hope to see you!"
Tour dates:
June
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
20 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
22 - Ukmerge, Lithuania - Kilkim Zaibu
24 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum
25 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Pinkwhale
26 - Hódmezővásárhely, Hungary- Lowland Fest
July
13 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen Open Air
14 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
15 - München, Germany - Backstage
16 - Stuttgart, Germany - Der schwarze Keiler
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice
18 - Uherské Hradiště, Czech Republic - Mir
19 - Timisoara, România - M2
20 - Bucarest, Romania - Metalhead Metal Meeting
21 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Grindhouse Skateboard Club
22 - Sarajewo, Bosnia and Herzegovina - Trezor
23 - Zagreb, Croatia - Hard Place
24 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator
25 - Turin, Italy - Bla Bla
26 - Zurich, Switzerland Werk 21
27 - Freiburg, Germany - Slow Club
28 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex
29 - Deinze, Belgium - Elpee
30 - Essen, Germany - Don't Panic
31 - Schwerin, Germany - Club Zenit
August
1 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air