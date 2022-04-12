JUNGLE ROT Launch Music Video For New Single "A Call To Arms"

Wisconsin-based death metal band, Jungle Rot, will release their new album, A Call To Arms, on May 13 via Unique Leader Records. The band have released the new single, for the album's title track. Watch the video for "A Call To Arms" below.

A Call To Arms sees the first Unique Leader offering emerge with a punishing Dan Swano mix and eerie Voodoo themed artwork - a brutal culmination of the band's past sound melding with a slick, devastating polish bringing them firmly into 2022.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"A Call To Arms"

"Beyond the Grave"

"Genocidal Imperium"

"Asymmetric Warfare"

"Vengeance & Bloodlust"

"Maggot Infested"

"Death Squad"

"Haunting Future"

"Total Extinction"

"Population Suicide"

"A Call To Arms" video:

"Total Extinction" visualizer:

Jungle Rot have also announced the A Call To Arms US Tour with special guests, Internal Bleeding. Dates below.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

3 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar

4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

6 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

7 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur

8 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

9 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

10 - Anaheim, CA - Doll Hut

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

12 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

13 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

14 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

15 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

16 - Denver, CO - HQ

17 - Kansas City, MO - BLVD Nights

18 - Sturtevant, WI - Route 20