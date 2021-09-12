JUNKYARD Debuts New Single / Video "Lifer"

“I got killing yard eyes, I got a thousand yard stare,” growls David Roach on the new Junkyard single, “Lifer”. It takes a lot to be in a band for 30+ years and the song lays it right on the line, “A renaissance man, I’m a punch drunk fighter, I’m a Rock n’ Roll Lifer”. The flipside, “Last Of A Dying Breed” completes the one-two punch.

Check out the official video for “Lifer”:

Order your copy of “Lifer” now at this location, on CD or 7" vinyl. Note that the vinyl is a limited pressing of only 500 pieces, with two color variants: blue, or black splatter.

Catch Junkyard live on tour in Texas:

December

9 - 3Ten - Austin, TX

10 - Cooters Bar - Eagle Pass, TX

11 - The Rail Club - Fort Worth, TX