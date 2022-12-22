JUNKYARD Frontman DAVID ROACH Falls On Hard Times, LITTLE CAESAR Vocalist RON YOUNG Launches Fundraiser

Earlier today, December 22nd, Junkyard singer David Roach posted the following message and photo to social media:

"Hard times folks. I’m auctioning off my vest, lmk if you’re interested."

It didn't take long for Little Caesar vocalist Ron Young to spring into action and establish a GoFundMe page to help Junkyard's David Roach in his time of need. The official statement from Young reads:

"Our beloved David Roach form Junkyard is trying to raise funds by selling his iconic vest. All that love him know what it means to him. Being a man of character and not wanting to ask for charity for being in difficult financial times, he has offered to sell it. But those of us that love him would rather he keep it and so we are raising money for him to keep it on himself in exchange for the funds we raise. Please donate and help him keep a deeply personal piece of musical history with it's rightful owner. Thanks."

An initial goal of $2,000 was set by Young; the current total raised is $3,165. No amount is too small, every dollar helps. If you're able to donate, you can do so at this location.

Junkyard's next shows are scheduled for March 2023; all upcoming live dates can be found in the band's offiical tour poster, pictured below.

"Yep! We are getting back after it in 2023," says Junkyard. "Dates in California & Texas will have Chris Gates along for the ride as we play the first album in its entirety & let's not forget about the Monsters of Rock Cruise. Pass this around and lets get the word out! Be safe & see ya next year!"