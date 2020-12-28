JUNKYARD - GoFundMe Campaign Launched To Cover End Of Life Expenses For Late Bassist CLAY ANTHONY

"On December 18, 2020 one of our own passed," begins a statement from Junkyard. "Some will know Clay Anthony / Clay Jefferson from the early Junkyard tours and releases, some may know him from the many other bands he was in post-Junkyard. If you ever met Clay you knew one thing, he was the real deal."

"Clay leaves behind a young child and a very loving family. Derick Ruybalid, Clay's brother, put together a GoFundMe page to help with unexpected end of life costs and to benefit his young daughter Hannah."

Derick Ruybalid, who is organising this fundraiser comments: "By now, most of you have heard about the passing of my brother Clay Anthony. He was unexpectedly taken from our lives on Friday, December 18th."

"Clay was was a gifted musician who played guitar and bass for several bands. A cool dude. He was known best as the original bass player for Junkyard, which formed in Los Angeles, CA in early 1987. In 1989, Geffen Records released the self-titled debut that spawned the anthems 'Hollywood' and 'Simple Man'. In 1992, Geffen released 6s, 7s and 9s."

"Clay had a loving family and leaves behind a young child, parents, and siblings. There aren't words to convey the pain everyone is suffering right now; especially our Mom who is Stage-4 pancreatic cancer."

"I am establishing this GoFundMe to help with unexpected end of life costs and to benefit his daughter. The money raised will be used to get Clay's remains from Hawaii to his home in California, for any memorial costs, and also a fund for his beautiful daughter Hannah (age 8) for anything that she may need."

"While we ask for your prayers, we would appreciate anything you can give - no donation is too small. Donations will go to Clay's mother Karen and Hannah's mother Annalese."

"Clay will be deeply missed by me, his family, friends and fans! You are welcome to share this. Thank you."