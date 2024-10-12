Jury Finds Ex-Member Of MR. BUNGLE Guilty Of Killing His Girlfriend

Founding member of Mr. Bungle, Theobald “Theo” Lengyel, has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend after prosecutors in California found an audio file the victim recorded on her phone as she fought for her life, reports KSBW.com.

A jury in Santa Cruz deliberated for a day before finding Lengyel guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann on the night of December 4, 2023, inside her Capitola home. Lengyel faces life in prison and his sentence is due in November.

Halfway through the six-week trial, a graphic three-hour-long audio recording was discovered on Herrmann’s phone. The recording caught a heated argument between the couple and her death.

Hermann was last seen on December 3, 2023, prompting a missing person investigation from law enforcement agencies. Her remains were later found in Berkeley, California's Tilden Regional Park, and Lengyel was arrested on January 2.

(Photo - El Cerrito Police Department)