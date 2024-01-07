K.K. DOWNING Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of JUDAS PRIEST's Defenders Of The Faith - "This Is Probably One Of My Favourite Albums" (Video)

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing has shared a video message via Instagram, in which he celebrates the 40th anniversary of the band's Defenders Of The Faith album, saying "I remember it well. I think this is probably one of my favourite albums. We've got on here 'Freewheel Burning', 'Jawbreaker', 'Rock Hard, Ride Free', 'The Sentinel', and it goes on. Yeah, killer first four tracks, really full-on metal."

Check out the full message below.

Defenders Of The Faith is Judas Priest's ninth studio album, released in January 1984. It was certified platinum by the RIAA and spawned the singles "Freewheel Burning", "Some Heads Are Gonna Roll", and "Love Bites".