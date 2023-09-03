K.K. DOWNING Confirms He Will Never Perform With JUDAS PRIEST Again - "I Was Expecting To Be Back In The Band When There Was An Opening"

Speaking with Metal Hammer, former Judas Priest guitarist and founder of KK's Priest, K.K. Downing, spoke bluntly about the fact he will never perform with Judas Priest again even though he did so during the band's induction to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2022.

Downing: "No. Before I started KK’s Priest, I asked if they’d consider me stepping back into my rightful place, because at one point they announced they were going out as a four-piece. I was expecting to be back in the band when there was an opening, or at least to be asked. But Glenn (Tipton / guitar) and Ian (Hill / bass) wrote through their lawyers saying a flat no, which made no sense, as I was there first. And Rob (Halford / vocals) left for 11 years, so how does he have the right to say 'I won’t consider you re-joining' – I was instrumental in reinstating him into the band! Glenn wasn’t interested in having Rob back, he wanted to keep Ripper (Tim Owens, who replaced Rob Halford in Priest when the latter left in the 90s). But I gave them one last chance, and I was like, 'Are you sure? One day you might live to regret it.' Let’s hope they don’t."

Judas Priest received the "Musical Excellence" award at the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, held on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The event aired on HBO on Saturday, November 19.

Former members K.K. Downing (guitar) and Les Binks (drums) joined vocalist Rob Halford, guitarist Glenn Tipton, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis, and Downing's replacement Richie Faulkner for a medley of "You've Got Another Thing Comin'", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight". Prior to the band's performance, they were inducted into the Hall by Alice Cooper.