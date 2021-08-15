K.K. DOWNING Looks Back On Stealing A JIMI HENDRIX Fuzz Face Pedal On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

On the latest episode of In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie, during the section 'The One That Got Away', former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing tells Roxie of his piece of gear that went lost. As a huge fan of Jimi Hendrix, when he was very young he spotted a Fuzz Face pedal on the stage, exactly like the one he’d seen Jimi play a few weeks earlier at the Royal Albert Hall, and after the show was over and the band left the stage he stole it. Sensational turn of events: it didn't last very long as someone stole it from him as well!

Check out the clip below.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

KK's Priest, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, have released the single “Brothers Of The Road” off their forthcoming Sermons Of The Sinner album. Listen below. The album comes out via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records on October 1st.

The band has also announced a limited collector’s piece, a scroll that chronicles the lyrical content of Sermons Of The Sinner. The scroll features lyrics of all 10 tracks on the forthcoming album; spanning 14X50”on parchment paper rolled on metal pole ends. Also included is a certificate of authenticity signed by K.K. Downing. It can be found here.

Fans are able to pre-order the debut album in various configurations including an exclusive limited edition autographed Metal Vinyl (Silver Disc) with bonus CD Album, via the band’s online store here. The album can be pre-saved via all global digital streaming partners as well.

KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Brothers Of The Road":

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video: