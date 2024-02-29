K.K. DOWNING On JUDAS PRIEST's TIM "RIPPER" OWENS-Era Albums - "It Just Seems Like The Desire Is To Want To Erase Those Songs, Which Is Extremely Unfair"; Video
February 29, 2024, 11 minutes ago
Ahead of K.K. Downing's return to the US this March with his band, KK's Priest, the former Judas Priest guitarist made a guest appearance on "THAT Rocks!", the series hosted by Eddie Trunk, Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson.
Among the topics discussed is the fact that Judas Priest's Tim "Ripper" Owens-era albums, Jugulator (1997) and Demolition (2001) are not available on major streaming services.
Says K.K.: "It just seems like they've... the desire is to want to erase those songs, which is extremely unfair, really, because it's a part of my musical history, Tim's musical history, and it's very, very sad. Not to make those albums available to the fans is just crazy, really. We just did a festival at the end of last year, and we played (Jugulator track) 'Burn In Hell'. And I think just that one song from that one festival had about 90,000 hits, and considerably more than other songs that we played in the set - KK's Priest and Judas Priest songs."
Check out the interview below:
KK's Priest's upcoming US tour kicks off on March 7 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and featurs support from special guests L.A. Guns and Napalm Records label mates Burning Witches. This tour is scheduled to be the first of at least a two leg US tour, planned to continue later in 2024.
Tickets for this monumental tour are on sale now. Check local venues or visit kkspriest.com to buy yours.
Tour dates:
March
7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
9 - Destin, FL - Club LA
10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
13 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks
15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
16 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Ae
19 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion
20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
KK's Priest is:
Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals
K.K. Downing - Guitar
A.J. Mills - Guitar
Tony Newton - Bass
Sean Elg - Drums
(Photo - Mind Art Visual)