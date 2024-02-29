K.K. DOWNING On JUDAS PRIEST's TIM "RIPPER" OWENS-Era Albums - "It Just Seems Like The Desire Is To Want To Erase Those Songs, Which Is Extremely Unfair"; Video

Ahead of K.K. Downing's return to the US this March with his band, KK's Priest, the former Judas Priest guitarist made a guest appearance on "THAT Rocks!", the series hosted by Eddie Trunk, Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson.

Among the topics discussed is the fact that Judas Priest's Tim "Ripper" Owens-era albums, Jugulator (1997) and Demolition (2001) are not available on major streaming services.

Says K.K.: "It just seems like they've... the desire is to want to erase those songs, which is extremely unfair, really, because it's a part of my musical history, Tim's musical history, and it's very, very sad. Not to make those albums available to the fans is just crazy, really. We just did a festival at the end of last year, and we played (Jugulator track) 'Burn In Hell'. And I think just that one song from that one festival had about 90,000 hits, and considerably more than other songs that we played in the set - KK's Priest and Judas Priest songs."

KK's Priest's upcoming US tour kicks off on March 7 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and featurs support from special guests L.A. Guns and Napalm Records label mates Burning Witches. This tour is scheduled to be the first of at least a two leg US tour, planned to continue later in 2024.

Tour dates:

March

7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

9 - Destin, FL - Club LA

10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

13 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

16 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Ae

19 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

KK's Priest is:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals

K.K. Downing - Guitar

A.J. Mills - Guitar

Tony Newton - Bass

Sean Elg - Drums

(Photo - Mind Art Visual)