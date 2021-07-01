K.K. DOWNING On ROB HALFORD's Solo Albums - "I Think Those Songs Should Have Come To JUDAS PRIEST"

In an exclusive interview excerpt, found below, former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing tells Ultimate Classic Rock why he didn't go into greater detail in his memoir, and talks about his departure from Judas Priest. He also shares some strong feelings about Rob Halford's solo work at that time.

Downing: "I was the loyal Priest fan, and if I had strong material, it's always went into Judas Priest. Rob, for example, had some pretty good songs when he was working with Roy Z (on his solo albums), doing the songwriting, but I think that those songs should have come to Judas Priest. Everything I had that was strong came to Judas Priest. I never took strong material and took it elsewhere. So I think that when things were coming to a head at the end of 2010, when Rob released two studio albums and did a world tour that year, it wasn't sitting well. Not just with me, not with anyone. There was a lot of circumstances, but it just felt like if there was issues that really needed to be discussed, then they would get resolved, but not by me. I was just kind of being expected to tag along with the people who had assessed that they'd resolve the issues."

Pre-order / pre-save options for the KK's Priest debut, Sermons Of The Sinner, are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video:

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

With Downing on guitar and "Ripper" on vocals, KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

KK’s Priest is set to tour worldwide as soon as current restrictions are lifted. Details of touring to be announced.